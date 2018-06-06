Trump and Kim could meet for second day in Singapore

(CNN) Talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore could go into a second day if they're going well, sources told CNN.

US officials have laid the groundwork for a second day of meetings if the two men decide they want to continue discussions, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Trump and Kim are due to meet on June 12 for the first time and the US leader is due to return home the next day, but US officials in Singapore have established a contingency plan for a second day of discussions.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

'Getting to know you'

