Breaking News

Dennis Rodman 'considering going to Singapore' for historic summit, agent says

By Brian Todd and Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 6:50 PM ET, Wed June 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dennis Rodman may attend Trump-Kim summit
Dennis Rodman may attend Trump-Kim summit

    JUST WATCHED

    Dennis Rodman may attend Trump-Kim summit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dennis Rodman may attend Trump-Kim summit 03:15

Washington (CNN)Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is "considering going to Singapore," for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, his agent told CNN.

Rodman's agent, Darren Prince, said that while he is considering making the trip, "no plans or flights have been made yet."
The US President is expected to meet with the North Korean leader on June 12. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Tuesday that the exact location for the meeting will be the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island for a historic diplomatic.
The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to CNN requests for comment. A senior administration official told CNN that Rodman is not part of anything the White House team is doing at the summit. A State Department official told CNN: "We have no comment on Dennis Rodman's private travel. He's not a representative of the US government."
    Rodman has traveled to North Korea in the past and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the North Korean leader.