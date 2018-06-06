Democratic leader Chuck Schumer: 'We can't just be anti-Trump'

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats clutter their own message to voters with a singular focus on President Donald Trump.

"We can't just be anti-Trump," Schumer said Wednesday on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time." "He makes the anti-Trump argument himself."

Schumer, of New York, said Democrats were instead building out their messaging and platform on issues like health care and infrastructure to rebuild a national coalition that can win, while their attacks on Trump in 2016 led to the party's sweeping losses.

"In 2016, maybe there was too much emphasis just on negative Trump (messages)," Schumer said when asked about the perception of his party by many as elitist and disconnected.

Schumer argued that without a program that animated voters across the country, Democrats would continue to lose.

