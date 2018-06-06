(CNN) On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump congratulated himself -- and, oh yeah, his party -- for its showing in Tuesday's California primaries.

"Great night for Republicans!" tweeted Trump . "Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard!"

Trump gets one thing right in this tweet: John Cox, until relatively recently a resident of Illinois, did qualify for one of the top two spots in the California governor's race -- alongside Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. (The problem for Republicans, of course, is that a one-on-one matchup between Newsom and Cox is likely to heavily favor the Democrat, given the lean of the Golden State.)

Even if you give Trump that Cox victory, however, his claims about Tuesday's results in California suggesting a "big Red Wave" are badly misguided.

Going into Tuesday's vote, there were major concerns among Democratic strategists that the state's odd "jungle primary" system could spell doom for their side. Under the primary system, which was approved by voters in a ballot initiative in 2010, all candidates run on the same ballot. The top two vote-getters, regardless of their party affiliations, advance to the November election.

Read More