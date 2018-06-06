(CNN) Sen. Bob Corker is facing the ire of the White House after forging ahead with his plan to curtail the President's power on trade.

President Donald Trump told the Tennessee Republican in a "lengthy" call Wednesday to back off legislation to rein in his power to levy huge tariffs on US allies, seeking to head off a confrontation with Republicans in Congress.

But the Tennessee Republican told Trump that he planned to press ahead, even as the Senate Foreign Relations chairman acknowledged that some of his colleagues were "fearful" of crossing the President despite their objections to his tariff policy.

"He's not pleased with the effort," Corker, who is retiring at the end of his term, told CNN, referring to Trump.

Corker described the call as "lengthy" and asked if it became tense, Corker said "we had a heartfelt conversation."

