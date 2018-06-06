Volcanologist: Why Guatemala's volcano is so lethal

Volcanologist Arianna Soldati received her Ph.D. in geology from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In her research, she uses a combination of field and laboratory techniques to answer questions about the way lava flows advance. Follow her on Twitter @AriannaSoldati. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Four years ago, during my very first field season as a volcanologist, I was at the bottom of Barranca Ceniza (Ash Valley) in Guatemala. My colleagues and I had lowered ourselves into the valley with ropes and walked around looking for an ideal sampling site. It was muggy and overcast, and we couldn't see the summit of Volcán de Fuego, the Guatemalan volcano that has been erupting since Sunday. But we could hear it rumbling above the clouds.

Earlier that morning, from the street in front of the local observatory in Panimache, we had seen some volcanic explosions -- small puffs of ash, spectacular to me as a newbie, yet not uncharacteristic of this volcano. But now, down on the floor of the "barranca," the surrounding scenery reminded us of how differently things could go here: we were walking amid layer upon layer of consolidated ash, which had made its way all the way down there, miles away from the summit, certainly during a much bigger eruption than those we had just witnessed from the observatory.

I worked nervously, knowing that if a big one came -- and it could have come at any time from this volcano, one of the most active in Latin America -- it would have found us on a preferential path, one that the ash had already taken many times before. A few hours later we made our way up safely and with plenty of samples. I felt very lucky that no major eruption had caught us there.

Right now, though, things are very different.

At least 75 people have died since Fuego began erupting four days ago, and that number may well grow as the eruption continues. Yet Kilauea -- the other volcano that has captured our attention with the slow, rolling devastation of its lava flow -- hasn't claimed a single life over the month since it started erupting on the big island of Hawaii.

