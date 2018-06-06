Trump aide: The future of American aviation is all about drones

Michael Kratsios is deputy assistant to the president for technology policy at the White House. Prior to joining the White House, he was a principal at Thiel Capital, where he invested in and advised technology companies. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) From the Wright brothers to the space program, Americans have always been eager to embrace the future of aviation.

That future is increasingly unmanned. Unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, offer tremendous benefits to our economy and society. They promise to create countless American jobs within and around the aviation industry, transform the delivery of household goods, improve the safety of dangerous occupations and expand access to life-saving medical supplies.

The Trump administration is committed to advancing the technologies to further bring about that future.

As we have seen in our skies and on battlefields, this new technology can be exploited by malicious actors, presenting new risks to the safety of our airspace and the security of our nation.

To spur the safe integration of drones into our national airspace system and fuel a growing industry, we need approvals for commercial drone operations from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Likewise, we need the necessary statutory authority from Congress to safeguard the airspace from malicious actors and assure the safe movement of goods and services.