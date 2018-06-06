A US-North Korea friendship would be perfect bulwark against China

S. Nathan Park is a Washington D.C.-based attorney whose commentary on the Korean Peninsula has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Financial Times, Atlantic, Foreign Policy and elsewhere. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper likes to recount a story from his visit to North Korea in 2014. Clapper's North Korean counterpart would spew anti-American vitriol, and if Clapper interjected, he would simply yell over the director.

As Clapper recalled, only one thing he said silenced the North Korean: "The United States has no permanent enemies." Clapper told him how the US made friends out of former enemies such as Germany, Japan and recently Vietnam. Clapper's North Korean counterpart was receptive, suggesting the United States and North Korea should normalize their relationship.

Obviously, normalization did not happen then. But today, as the Singapore summit between the United States and North Korea approaches, we may be closer to achieving this than ever before.

S. Nathan Park

Although the questions of whether and how North Korea will denuclearize dominate the pre-summit discussion, it would be worth sparing a moment for the important long-term question: Can the United States and North Korea normalize relations -- and possibly even be friends? As unlikely as it may seem, friendly relations between the US and North Korea are more attainable than might be imagined, particularly as North Korea's relationship with China -- North Korea's foremost ally and guarantor of security -- has undergone significant changes in the recent years.

The Sino-North Korea relationship has steadily deteriorated for the past decade. The solidarity that the two countries built by fighting together in the Korean War is a distant memory. Shen Zhihua, China's foremost scholar on the Korean War, recently went so far as to declare last year that "North Korea is China's latent enemy," and "China and North Korea are no longer brothers in arms, ... "

