Breaking News

How a double amputee conquered Everest, 43 years after his first attempt

By Caroline Malone and Katy Scott, CNN

Updated 10:19 PM ET, Wed June 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

double amputee xia boyu everest_00014928
double amputee xia boyu everest_00014928

    JUST WATCHED

    Double amputee Xia Boyu summits Everest

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Double amputee Xia Boyu summits Everest 02:05

(CNN)It took five attempts and four decades for Chinese climber Xia Boyu to step onto the roof of the world.

On his first Everest attempt in 1975, Xia got frostbite and had to have his feet -- and later his legs -- amputated.
Undeterred, Xia went back again in 2014, 2015 and 2016. On that last attempt a blizzard forced him to turn back less than 100 meters from the summit.
"It's been a dream of mine for almost 40 years," Xia told CNN. "In the past, it was thwarted by the weather, such as earthquakes and avalanches."
    On 14 May the 69-year-old finally realized his dream, making him the first double amputee to summit Everest from the Nepal side.
    Read More
    The journey to the summit of Mount Everest is a challenge that an increasing number of people have taken on since the summit was first reached in 1953. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;From the first couple to get married on top of the world&#39;s highest mountain, to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.adventure-journal.com/2015/02/historical-badass-extreme-sports-pioneer-jean-marc-boivin/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first person to paraglide&lt;/a&gt; from the summit, we take a look at Everest&#39;s fearless record breakers.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    Everest record breakersThe journey to the summit of Mount Everest is a challenge that an increasing number of people have taken on since the summit was first reached in 1953.

    From the first couple to get married on top of the world's highest mountain, to the first person to paraglide from the summit, we take a look at Everest's fearless record breakers.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    George Mallory and Edward Felix Norton took part in the first attempt to summit Everest. In 1922 they &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/biography/George-Mallory&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;got as far as 27,300 feet,&lt;/a&gt; on the northeast ridge of Everest, but failed to reach the summit. That same year, seven Sherpas were killed when they were caught in an avalanche.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1922: First attemptsGeorge Mallory and Edward Felix Norton took part in the first attempt to summit Everest. In 1922 they got as far as 27,300 feet, on the northeast ridge of Everest, but failed to reach the summit. That same year, seven Sherpas were killed when they were caught in an avalanche.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Mallory returned to Everest in June 1924 with climbing partner Andrew Irvine. This is the last photo of the two before they &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/biography/George-Mallory&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;disappeared on the mountain&lt;/a&gt;. Mallory&#39;s body was found 75 years later, showing signs of a fatal fall.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1924: First attemptsMallory returned to Everest in June 1924 with climbing partner Andrew Irvine. This is the last photo of the two before they disappeared on the mountain. Mallory's body was found 75 years later, showing signs of a fatal fall.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Tenzing Norgay (C), better known as Sherpa Tensing, and Edmund Hillary (R) were the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/first-ascent-of-mount-everest&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first to complete a successful ascent&lt;/a&gt; to the top of the world in May 1953.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1953: First summitTenzing Norgay (C), better known as Sherpa Tensing, and Edmund Hillary (R) were the first to complete a successful ascent to the top of the world in May 1953.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Members of a U.S. expedition team and Sherpas, led by Jim Whittaker, reached the top of Mount Everest in May 1963, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2013/05/24/us/everest-1963-expedition-whittaker/index.html&quot;&gt;becoming the first Americans to do so&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1963: First Americans to reach the topMembers of a U.S. expedition team and Sherpas, led by Jim Whittaker, reached the top of Mount Everest in May 1963, becoming the first Americans to do so.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Japanese climber Junko Tabei was the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/biography/Tabei-Junko&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first woman to reach Everest&#39;s summit&lt;/a&gt; in 1975. She climbed all Seven Summits during her lifetime, before passing away in 2016, aged 77.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1975: First woman to summit Japanese climber Junko Tabei was the first woman to reach Everest's summit in 1975. She climbed all Seven Summits during her lifetime, before passing away in 2016, aged 77.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    Reinhold Messner holds the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/first-solo-summit-of-mt-everest&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;record&lt;/a&gt; for the first solo ascent in 1980. He was also the first to make the climb without supplemental oxygen two years earlier.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1980: First solo ascentReinhold Messner holds the record for the first solo ascent in 1980. He was also the first to make the climb without supplemental oxygen two years earlier.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Francys Distefano-Arsentiev was the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.theguardian.com/theguardian/2000/feb/15/features11.g2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first American woman&lt;/a&gt; to reach Everest&#39;s summit without bottled oxygen in May 1998. However, she and her husband, Sergei Arsentiev, died after becoming separated while attempting to descend in the dark. A climbing party found her barely conscious, but there was nothing they could do to save her. Her husband&#39;s body was found years later. It is believed he fell while trying to save his wife.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    1998: First American woman to summit without bottled oxygenFrancys Distefano-Arsentiev was the first American woman to reach Everest's summit without bottled oxygen in May 1998. However, she and her husband, Sergei Arsentiev, died after becoming separated while attempting to descend in the dark. A climbing party found her barely conscious, but there was nothing they could do to save her. Her husband's body was found years later. It is believed he fell while trying to save his wife.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    American mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/first-blind-man-to-conquer-everest&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;holds the record&lt;/a&gt; for being the first blind man to reach the summit of Mount Everest, accomplishing the feat in 2001. He has made it to the top of the highest mountains in all seven continents.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2001: First blind person to summitAmerican mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer holds the record for being the first blind man to reach the summit of Mount Everest, accomplishing the feat in 2001. He has made it to the top of the highest mountains in all seven continents.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Pemba Dorje Sherpa and Moni Mulepati were the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.everestsummiteersassociation.org/index.php?option=com_content&amp;view=category&amp;layout=blog&amp;id=24&amp;Itemid=27&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first people to get married&lt;/a&gt; on Everest&#39;s summit, in March 2005.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2005: First couple to get married on the summitPemba Dorje Sherpa and Moni Mulepati were the first people to get married on Everest's summit, in March 2005.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Mark Inglis from New Zealand became the first double-amputee to conquer the world&#39;s highest mountain in 2006. But his achievement was also &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=5542011&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;met with controversy&lt;/a&gt;. On the way to the summit, Inglis&#39; team found British climber David Sharp near death in a cave 300 meters below the summit. They tried to help but Inglis said they could do little for Sharp and they carried on to the summit. Sharp died on the mountain.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2006: First double amputee to conquer EverestMark Inglis from New Zealand became the first double-amputee to conquer the world's highest mountain in 2006. But his achievement was also met with controversy. On the way to the summit, Inglis' team found British climber David Sharp near death in a cave 300 meters below the summit. They tried to help but Inglis said they could do little for Sharp and they carried on to the summit. Sharp died on the mountain.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Aged just 13, Jordan Romero braved Everest in May 2010, becoming the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2010/WORLD/asiapcf/05/22/teen.mount.everest/index.html&quot;&gt;youngest person&lt;/a&gt; to reach its summit.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2010: Youngest man to reach the summitAged just 13, Jordan Romero braved Everest in May 2010, becoming the youngest person to reach its summit.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Japanese mountaineer Tamae Watanabe became the oldest woman to conquer Mount Everest at age 73 in May 2012, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2012/05/19/world/asia/nepal-everest-cimb/index.html&quot;&gt; breaking her own 10-year record&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2012: Oldest woman to summitJapanese mountaineer Tamae Watanabe became the oldest woman to conquer Mount Everest at age 73 in May 2012, breaking her own 10-year record.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    Yuichiro Miura reached the summit of Everest at the age of 80, in May 2013, making him the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/oldest-person-to-climb-mt-everest-(male)&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;oldest person&lt;/a&gt; to achieve this feat.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2013: Oldest man to summit EverestYuichiro Miura reached the summit of Everest at the age of 80, in May 2013, making him the oldest person to achieve this feat.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Indian mountaineer Arunima Sinha, who had her leg amputated below the left knee after she was thrown from a moving train, became the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/arunima-is-first-woman-amputee-to-scale-everest/article4736281.ece&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first female amputee to conquer Everest&lt;/a&gt; in May 2013.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2013: First female amputee to summitIndian mountaineer Arunima Sinha, who had her leg amputated below the left knee after she was thrown from a moving train, became the first female amputee to conquer Everest in May 2013.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    The daughter of Indian farmers, 13-year-old Malavath Poorna (L) became the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.outdoorjournal.com/news-2/13-indian-girl-youngest-summit-everest-malavath-purna/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;youngest girl to climb Everest&lt;/a&gt; in 2014.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2014: Youngest woman to reach the summitThe daughter of Indian farmers, 13-year-old Malavath Poorna (L) became the youngest girl to climb Everest in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Indian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa successfully ascended Mount Everest &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/11/asia/her-india-anshu-jamsenpa/index.html&quot;&gt;twice in five days&lt;/a&gt; in 2017, making her the first woman to do so.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2017: First woman to climb Everest twice in 5 daysIndian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa successfully ascended Mount Everest twice in five days in 2017, making her the first woman to do so.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Kami Rita Sherpa, a Nepali mountaineer, &lt;a href=&quot;https://thehimalayantimes.com/nepal/kami-rita-sherpa-scales-mt-everest-record-22-times/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;broke his own world record&lt;/a&gt; for the most Everest summits in May by reaching the world&#39;s highest peak for the 22nd time.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2018: Most summits by a manKami Rita Sherpa, a Nepali mountaineer, broke his own world record for the most Everest summits in May by reaching the world's highest peak for the 22nd time.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    Nepalese climber Lhakpa Sherpa broke her own &lt;a href=&quot;https://thehimalayantimes.com/nepal/lhakpa-sherpa-scales-mt-everest-nine-times-breaking-own-record/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;world record&lt;/a&gt; for most successful climbs of Everest for a woman, after conquering the mountain for the ninth time in 2018.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2018: Most summits by a womanNepalese climber Lhakpa Sherpa broke her own world record for most successful climbs of Everest for a woman, after conquering the mountain for the ninth time in 2018.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    Chinese double amputee climber Xia Boyu, who lost both of his legs during first attempt to climb Everest, finally reached the summit of the world&#39;s highest peak in May 2018. He became the first double amputee to summit from the Nepalese side, and the second double amputee to make it to the top.
    Photos: Historical firsts on Everest
    2018: First double amputee to summit from Nepalese sideChinese double amputee climber Xia Boyu, who lost both of his legs during first attempt to climb Everest, finally reached the summit of the world's highest peak in May 2018. He became the first double amputee to summit from the Nepalese side, and the second double amputee to make it to the top.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    15 everest exploration - RESTRICTED02 everest exploration - RESTRICTED04 everest exploration - malloryedmund hillary tenzing norgay everest10 everest exploration - Whittaker - RESTRICTEDJunko Tabei Everest14 everest exploration - messner17 everest arsentiev - RESTRICTEDErik Weihenmayer everest18 everest exploration mark inglis everest20 everest exploration Tamae Watanabe everest21 everest exploration - miura - RESTRICTEDArunima Sinha everesteverest malavath poom 2014 - RESTRICTEDAnshu Jamsenpa everestKami Rita Sherpa everestLhakpa Sherpa everestXia Boyu everest
    "This time after 40 years, Mountain Everest accepted me, finally," he said.
    Mark Inglis of New Zealand, who also lost both legs to frostbite, was the first double amputee to reach the summit in 2006 from the Tibet side.
    What happens when you lose your oxygen supply on Everest
    What happens when you lose your oxygen supply on Everest
    Scaling Everest with prosthetics adds another level of difficulty, said Xia, because it is difficult to feel the ground beneath you.
    "Whatever you are standing on, what kind of roads you walk on, whether it is flat or bumpy. They [prosthetics] do not give you any sensations. You have to learn to feel it day-to-day. To find the feeling."
    Added to this, Xia said he had to utilize his body strength to maintain balance as the prosthetics cannot be adjusted to the angles of going uphill or downhill. "I have to have one-third more physical strength than normal people," he said.
    Xia Boyu at Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu, ahead of his attempt to climb the mountain in April 2018.
    Xia Boyu at Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu, ahead of his attempt to climb the mountain in April 2018.
    But Xia almost never made it to Everest this year.
    In 2017 the Nepali government banned double amputees, blind, and solo climbers from attempting Everest in a bid to reduce accidents and climbing-related deaths.
    But the Supreme Court overturned the decision, allowing people like Xia to obtain climbing permits.
    "I have learnt from my journey to the top that you should advance bravely no matter what harsh conditions you face, never give up on your ambition," said Xia.
    "This is the power of persistence, the reward of me never giving up."