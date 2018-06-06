How a double amputee conquered Everest, 43 years after his first attempt

(CNN) It took five attempts and four decades for Chinese climber Xia Boyu to step onto the roof of the world.

On his first Everest attempt in 1975, Xia got frostbite and had to have his feet -- and later his legs -- amputated.

Undeterred, Xia went back again in 2014, 2015 and 2016. On that last attempt a blizzard forced him to turn back less than 100 meters from the summit.

"It's been a dream of mine for almost 40 years," Xia told CNN. "In the past, it was thwarted by the weather, such as earthquakes and avalanches."

On 14 May the 69-year-old finally realized his dream, making him the first double amputee to summit Everest from the Nepal side.