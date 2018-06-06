European mental health institutions fall 'far below the standard,' WHO reports

Story highlights A WHO report studied 75 mental health institutions across 24 European countries and Kosovo

(CNN) European mental health institutions fall "far below the standard," with no single institution meeting all of the standards for quality of care and human rights, according to a new World Health Organization report.

Among the more severe transgressions documented in the report were the use of restraints to manage difficult behavior, sexual abuse of female patients, sleeping on floors, restrictions on communication and little access to "meaningful daily activities."

The assessment determines where current standards conflicted with guidelines laid out in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

"I think it's very clear that this inequality of treatment that the most vulnerable people in society are getting is unacceptable. They're being excluded from their communities and society; they're being institutionalized, which deskills them; and often, this kind of care is more expensive as well," said Dr. Sri Kalidindi, a spokeswoman for the Royal College of Psychiatrists in the UK who wasn't involved in the study.

Long-stay mental health institutions are still the central providers of mental health care for people with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities in the WHO European region. However, little is actually known about the services and quality of care they offer some of Europe's most "neglected and stigmatized" people, according to the report.

