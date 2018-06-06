(CNN) A 64-year-old woman in Australia died after contracting hepatitis A linked to frozen pomegranate seeds, according to local health officials.

"The majority of people infected with hepatitis A recover fully and the woman's death is the only death linked to this recalled product nationally to date," he added.

There have been at least 24 cases of hepatitis A in Australia linked to the pomegranate seeds, according to the statement.

"While we expect most people would have disposed of the recalled product, we urge everyone to double-check freezers and remove any affected products," Phillips said.

Officials do not expect to see more cases linked to the pomegranate seeds, according to Phillips.

"The incubation period for hepatitis A is generally 15-50 days, so we don't anticipate further cases because the product was recalled two months ago," he said.

Creative Gourmet is an Australia-based company that distributes frozen fruits to restaurants and supermarkets across Australia. The implicated seeds come from pomegranates grown in Egypt, according to the company's website

Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, vomiting, fever, yellowing of the skin, dark urine and pale stool. Signs of infection can take 15 to 50 days to develop, according to the Mayo Clinic

In Australia, there are normally 300 to 500 cases of hepatitis A reported every year. Less than 1% typically result in death, according to Australia's Department of Health

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, as the illness normally resolves on its own. Vaccinations are available in some countries, including Australia, and are recommended for people traveling to endemic areas, child day care and preschool personnel, health care workers, sewage workers, injection drug users and patients with chronic liver disease, according to the organization Hepatitis Australia

People who develop symptoms after eating Creative Gourmet frozen pomegranate seeds should contact their doctor as soon as possible, according to the statement.