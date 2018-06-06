How to get help for someone who might be suicidal

If you suspect someone may be at risk:

1. Do not leave the person alone.

2. Remove any ﬁrearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

3. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

4. Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

Source: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For more tips and warning signs, click here.