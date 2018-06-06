Syphilis cases hit highest level in almost 70 years in England

(CNN) Cases of syphilis reported in England have reached the highest level since 1949, according to new data on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) released Tuesday by Public Health England.

Syphilis made up 7,137 of the 422,147 cases of sexually transmitted infections in 2017, a 20% increase from the previous year and a 148% increase since 2008. According to the report, gonorrhea cases also increased by 22% to 46,676.

The rise in syphilis and gonorrhea cases in England was balanced out by a decrease in some other infections, including cases of genital warts, which declined 90% since 2009 among 15 to 17 year-olds -- thanks to a national immunization program.

The total number of STI cases diagnosed by sexual health services in England in 2017 was around the same as 2016.

Public Health England is investigating the case of a UK man infected with a multidrug-resistant form of gonorrhea.

Drug-resistant gnorrhea

