(CNN) The clothes of a leading figure in Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party were stolen while he was swimming in a lake outside Berlin, which forced him to walk to the police station wearing only his bathing shorts, German media reported Tuesday.

Alexander Gauland, co-leader of the AfD's parliamentary wing, told German news agency DPA that he discovered his clothes were gone after he finished his swim in the Heiliger lake in Potsdam, 18 miles southwest of Berlin.

The thief shouted, "Nazis don't need bathing fun" or "There's no swimming for Nazis here," according to media reports.

"Other bathers called the police without asking me," he told the Maerkische Allgemeine , the local newspaper that first reported the incident. Gauland told the newspaper he had to change the locks on his house because his keys, which were in his trousers, were also taken.

Gauland spoke about the incident after a photo of him walking topless alongside a police officer began circulating on social media.

