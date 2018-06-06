Variety apologizes for mostly male event

Story highlights The event listed 12 panelists with only 1 woman

(CNN) Variety has apologized following backlash over a planned event to showcase Hollywood writers that has only one woman featured on its panel.

"A Night in the Writers' Room" is set to happen June 14 and will feature back-to-back panels with writers from TV comedies and dramas.

Those listed as panelists include Joel Fields from "The Americans," Stephen Glover from "Atlanta," Matthew B. Roberts of "Outlander" and film director Judd Apatow in his capacity as showrunner for the TV series, "Crashing."

Soon after invites for the event went out, some took to Twitter to complain that there is only one woman listed as a panelist -- "Mom" co-creator, Gemma Baker.

Can we talk about the invite I just received for @Variety's "A Night in the Writers' Room". 12 panelists. ONE WOMAN. WTF, Variety???? pic.twitter.com/EbZ2x4sHRS — jamie pachino (@jpachino) June 5, 2018

"Can we talk about the invite I just received for @Variety's "A Night in the Writers' Room." 12 panelists," "Sneaky Pete" writer and producer Jamie Pachino tweeted. "ONE WOMAN. WTF, Variety????"