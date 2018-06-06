'Sex and the City' turns 20

Story highlights The show debuted June 6, 1998

(CNN) The world has changed, but the love for "Sex and the City" remains.

The groundbreaking HBO series about four friends living in New York City premiered on HBO June 6, 1998 and ran until 2004.

Along the way there were plenty of dates, Cosmos, and expensive shoes for the crew.

Fans have been praising the show and sharing memories on social media since, for many, "Sex and the City" was as much a lifestyle as it was a series.

"Shoutout to all the formerly Single Ladies who came to our place every Sunday night for a gay/gal ritual starting 20 yrs ago," pop culture experts Tom and Lorenzo tweeted. "You're all married and seeing your kids through high school now, but we're raising a virtual Cosmo to you all and some fine memories."

