(CNN) Actress Rachel Brosnahan thinks her aunt Kate Spade would want to be remembered as the kind of person who would dance to the song of a mariachi band with a big smile on her face.

That's how Spade can be seen in a video "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star shared on her Instagram on Wednesday, one day after Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment from an apparent suicide

"She had a light that words can't capture but touched everyone she came into contact with," Brosnahan wrote in her tribute to her aunt, whom she referred to as "Katy." "She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent."

Spade, 55, survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and a daughter.

