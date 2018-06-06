Lady Gaga steps into the spotlight in the 'A Star is Born' trailer

(CNN) The trailer for Bradley Cooper's anticipated directorial debut is here, and so far, it sounds like a winner.

In "A Star is Born," Cooper stars as a country music singer who comes across an undiscovered talent, played by Lady Gaga, whose voice and potential star power captivate him.

What follows can be seen in the trailer -- an intimate relationship, success, and all the troubles that come with both.

This marks Lady Gaga's first leading role in a major motion picture.

It's the third remake of the movie that has previously starred Janet Gaynor and Frederic March (in a 1937 film) and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (in a 1976 film).

