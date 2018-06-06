Last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive within two days

Story highlights If you wait until the last minute to order a Father's Day gift, don't despair

Retailers like Amazon, Sephora, ASOS and more offer fast shipping

If you're a self-confessed procrastinator (hey, no shame), know that you're cutting it close when it comes to getting a gift for Dad this Father's Day. Luckily for you, there are plenty of retailers out there that offer one-day and two-day shipping plans, some for free and some with membership (like Amazon Prime), so that you can have the perfect gift in hand come June 17.

These retailers, like ASOS, Ray-Ban, Sephora, Amazon and Walmart, offer a variety of gifts that the men in your life will love. But don't just take our word for it. Ahead, we've rounded up a number of presents you can shop for Dad right now. And they all can be delivered straight to your doorstep in 48 hours or less.

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailers' prices on the date this article was published.

Hulu Subscription (starting at $7.99/month; hulu.com)

Rapid Beard Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit ($29.97; amazon.com)

Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser ($22; sephora.com)

Adidas Originals N-5923 Runners Sneakers ($90; asos.com)

Bodum Brazil 8-Cup French Press ($19.99; target.com)

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad ($47.99; amazon.com)

HP Touch Screen Laptop ($409.99, originally $479.99; bestbuy.com)

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic ($153; rayban.com)

Silver Linings Games Sway: A Game of Debate ($28.44; amazon.com)

Timex Weekender Watch ($59.99; target.com)

Rugged and Dapper All-in-One Essential Skincare Set for Men ($64.95; amazon.com)

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide ($196.48; amazon.com)

Masterclass Online Courses ($90; masterclass.com)

ASOS Design Hiker Backpack ($33.50, originally $45; asos.com)

Men's Leather Oxford Dress Shoe ($69.99; target.com)

5-Piece Garden Tool Bag ($39.99; target.com)

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum ($95; sephora.com)

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera ($399.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.com)

"A Gentleman in Moscow: A Novel" by Amor Towles ($16.20; walmart.com)

Rosetta Stone Online Language Courses (prices vary; rosettastone.com)

Rustic Town Vintage Crossbody Leather Laptop Messenger Bag ($59.99; amazon.com)

Apple Airpods ($159; walmart.com)