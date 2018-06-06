Shop the eBay Father's Day flash sale for 20% off your entire purchase

Story highlights The eBay Father's Day flash sale runs for just 12 hours on Wednesday

Father's Day gifts are notoriously difficult to shop for, which is why we're pumped to shop the eBay 20% off flash sale, which runs for just 12 hours on Wednesday.

Since the online marketplace has an enormous selection of highly sought after products, there's sure to be tons of options when shopping for Dad. Here, we're going over the details of the sale so you can start shopping ASAP.

eBay is offering 20% off your entire purchase of $50 or more. This sale runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, meaning you have exactly 12 hours to shop.

Use promo code "PICKDADSGIFT" to activate the sale in the checkout. This discount applies to the entire purchase price, excluding shipping, handling and taxes.

This deal runs sitewide and includes all kinds of cool gadgets, home tools, style accessories, speakers, watches, fishing equipment, grilling tools and more. You can check out the best deals happening on the site here.