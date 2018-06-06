(CNN) Satellite images appear to show that North Korea has dismantled one of its missile testing sites, according to an analysis published by 38 North, a prominent North Korea monitoring group.

The images, shot on May 19 , show that many of the structures -- including impact pads and a support structure that can hold up a missile at Iha-ri, in the northwest of the country, have been razed.

The site was believed to have been used for the development of the Pukguksong-2, one of North Korea's solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missiles. Solid fueled missiles are easier to transport because liquid fuel is more volatile.

Joseph S. Bermudez Jr., who authored the report, told CNN that it is too early to say whether the site's dismantlement is part of a bigger commitment to scaling back its missile testing program. Experts say North Korea is aware of how intensely its activities are scrutinized via satellite imagery, and has been known to factor that into their decision making.

"If I see similar activity or lack of activity elsewhere, than I can say it is significant. If I don't, I would say that it is less significant," said Bermudez.

Read More