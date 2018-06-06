Beijing (CNN) Wang Huairong, a 17-year-old Chinese high school senior, is wandering the streets when he should be preparing for the most important exam of his life.

His parents moved more than 800 miles from their home in Shandong province to Fujian, in the south, in July 2017 to give him a better chance of scoring highly in the country's university entrance exam -- the gaokao.

They made the move after Fujian, a province with a smaller population that's perceived as an easier place to take the test, allowed non-residents to sit the exam there.

But a new provincial government decree in November disqualified Wang and hundreds of other students who had settled in the province after July 1, 2017 and they now can't take the test. Many parents of the rejected students think it is policy backtracking and have brought their grievances to the capital Beijing.

"My dad often says that we should trust the government. But right now I'm disappointed with the society and the nation. I have no idea about my future path," Wang said Tuesday. He's in Beijing with his parents to petition the government to allow him to take the gaokao but on Wednesday, the day before the exam, they still hadn't heard anything.

