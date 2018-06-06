(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- In a testy phone call on tariffs with the Canadian Prime Minister, President Donald Trump countered Justin Trudeau with an erroneous quip about the War of 1812.
-- Mexico is hitting back at the US on trade, hiking the price of US products, including bourbon, pork and cheese.
-- Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old nonviolent drug offender, after Kim Kardashian West pleaded Johnson's case last week.
-- Sources tell CNN the White House has prepared the pardoning paperwork for at least 30 people, the latest development in Trump's pardoning spree.
-- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has effectively dissolved an outside board that advises the bureau on fair lending, civil rights and underserved communities, according to an email obtained by CNNMoney.
-- A huge blaze tore across the roof of one of London's top hotels, just days after it finished a multimillion-dollar renovation project.
-- A 64-year-old woman died after contracting hepatitis A linked to frozen pomegranate seeds, Australian health officials say.
-- Hurricanes are moving slower around the planet, and that could be a big problem.
-- The White House was holding its first iftar, but many American Muslims are saying "No, thanks" to breaking bread with Trump.
-- IHOP says it's changing its name to IHOb. We still don't know what the "b" stands for.