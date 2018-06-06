Uganda activists dump coffins outside parliament to protest murders

Story highlights 42 cases of kidnap have been reported in four months, police say

Activists take coffins to parliament to protest kidnap and murder cases

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Ugandan activists are protesting a spate of kidnappings and murders in the country by dumping coffins outside the country's parliament building.

More than 20 people, mostly women and children have been abducted for ransom in recent months in the country. And rights groups say they have had enough.

Uganda has experienced a rise in kidnapping for ransom this year, increasing panic among residents who say security agencies are not doing enough to protect them.

Norman Tumuhimbise, founder of youth activist group The Alternative told CNN they have failed to investigate kidnap cases despite access to intelligence reports that could nail the criminals.

Carrying coffins and placards and placards with inscriptions such as "Women Lives Matter" to the Naguru Police Headquarters in Kampala, they say the coffins are a symbol of those who have died in the abductions.

