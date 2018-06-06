Breaking News

Ethiopia opens airline and telecoms to private, international investors

By Bukola Adebayo, CNN

Updated 10:47 AM ET, Wed June 6, 2018

A view of the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. The country has experienced fast economic growth in the last decade, averaging around 10% a year. Economists cite the country's manufacturing industry as a key element in the country's success.
Ethiopia A view of the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. The country has experienced fast economic growth in the last decade, averaging around 10% a year. Economists cite the country's manufacturing industry as a key element in the country's success.
According to the IMF, Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.4%. According to the World Bank, the country is world's top exporter of cocoa and raw cashew nuts.
Ivory CoastAccording to the IMF, Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.4%. According to the World Bank, the country is world's top exporter of cocoa and raw cashew nuts.
The small and landlocked country Rwanda is predicted to grow by 7.2%. The aim of their "Vision 2020" plan is to transform the country into a service and knowledge-based economy.
Rwanda The small and landlocked country Rwanda is predicted to grow by 7.2%. The aim of their "Vision 2020" plan is to transform the country into a service and knowledge-based economy.
Senegal's economy is based on fishing, mining and agriculture. Its economy is expected to expand by 7% in 2018.
SenegalSenegal's economy is based on fishing, mining and agriculture. Its economy is expected to expand by 7% in 2018.
The East African nation is predicted to grow by 6.4% this year. The country has sustained strong economic growth in the last decade, averaging between 6 to 7% according to the World Bank.
TanzaniaThe East African nation is predicted to grow by 6.4% this year. The country has sustained strong economic growth in the last decade, averaging between 6 to 7% according to the World Bank.
Ghana was previously the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa, but has slowed. Although, a sharp increase in oil production has helped support economic growth in the country.
GhanaGhana was previously the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa, but has slowed. Although, a sharp increase in oil production has helped support economic growth in the country.
The West African country, Benin, is expected to have economic growth of around 6%.
BeninThe West African country, Benin, is expected to have economic growth of around 6%.
The landlocked West African country is also expected to experience economic growth of 6% this year.
Burkina FasoThe landlocked West African country is also expected to experience economic growth of 6% this year.
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Ethiopia is opening key economic sectors, including the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines and state-run telecoms, to local and international private investors.

The privatization drive comes at a time when Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, is making big plans to expand into other markets in Africa and to include more international destinations.
Ethiopia's ruling party, which has been in power since 1991, said the economic reforms were an attempt to sustain the country's rapid growth.
The Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front, ( EPRDF), in a statement Tuesday, said government will wholly or partially transfer its shares in state-owned railways, hotels, parks and state-run manufacturing companies to the private investors.
    "The greater shares of Ethio Telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, Electric Power Stations and Maritime and Logistics shall be owned by the government, whereas the rest of the shares shall be privatized by local and foreign investors or diaspora," the statement said.
    Ethiopian Airlines positions itself to take over Africa's skies with ambitious plans
    Ethiopia, Africa's second most populated country, which has been pursuing a number of large-scale infrastructure projects, is forecast to be the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa this year, according to the IMF.
    In the last decade, the east African nation has averaged around 10% economic growth, according to the IMF. It's economy is predicted to grow by 8.5% this year.
    The country has seen big changes since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April. This week members of parliament lifted a state of emergency which was first imposed in October 2016. The move followed months of protests from ethnic groups.
    Ahmed, 41, currently the continent's youngest leader, has freed many jailed journalists, bloggers and political prisoners, according to Human Rights Watch.
    Ethiopia is now Africa's fastest growing economy
    Since he took over as leader, Ahmed has made several trips abroad initiating the release of Ethiopians detained in places like Djibouti, Sudan and Kenya.
    In May, Ahmed also met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman which resulted in the Saudi government freeing 1,000 Ethiopian nationals, including billionaire Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi, local media reported.
    He has also ended a web blackout that had lasted three months prior to him taking office. And for the first time, the country's publicly owned Ethiopia telecoms company will partner with a private company to provide internet services to Ehiopians.