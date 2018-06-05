Ex-Michigan State dean accused of criminal sexual conduct scheduled for court hearing

(CNN) Larry Nassar's former boss, William Strampel is expected in a Michigan court Tuesday, as he faces charges related and unrelated to the disgraced former doctor for the US women's Olympic gymnastics team.

Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, was charged in March with one felony count of misconduct in office and other charges after four female students accused him of using his power to sexually assault, harass and solicit nude photos of them, according to a criminal complaint.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his actions as dean from 2002 to 2018 and two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty related to his failure to oversee Nassar properly, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

The charges against the former dean came as part of Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth's investigation into how Nassar was able to abuse more than 200 young girls and women over two decades.

Strampel is scheduled for a preliminary examination in the East Lansing District Court.