Soldier who led police chase in armored vehicle charged with driving under influence of drugs

(CNN) A Virginia National Guard soldier faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and eluding police after authorities say he drove an armored military vehicle in a two-hour police chase through Virginia on Tuesday night.

Police pursued the M577 armored personnel carrier along Route 460 and Interstate 95 before the chase ended with the driver's arrest in downtown Richmond.

In Richmond, bystanders captured the slow pursuit on video. Onlookers gawked as the boxy armored vehicle sped down a commercial street and traffic stopped for a line of police cars that followed behind, sirens blaring. Overhead, a police helicopter tracked the stolen personnel carrier's progress.

The vehicle was taken from Fort Pickett, a National Guard base in Blackstone, Virginia, shortly before 8 p.m. The vehicle can only drive a maximum speed of about 40 mph and wasn't equipped with any weaponry.

Joshua Philip Yabut, 29, of Richmond, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, and charged him with one felony count of eluding police and one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virginia National Guard said.

Read More