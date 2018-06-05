Breaking News

Puerto Rico ordered to release death records to CNN and others

By John D. Sutter, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25. She&#39;s been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
People pray in Humacao on September 19.
A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)The Puerto Rican government has seven days to release death certificates and related data to CNN and a local journalism organization investigating the true toll of Hurricane Maria, a Puerto Rican judge ruled Monday.

The decision comes amid controversy over the US territory's handling of the official death toll from the hurricane, which battered this Caribbean island on September 20.
Hurricane Maria death toll may be more than 4,600 in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico had argued that some information contained in death certificates should be kept private in order to protect the identities of the dead. Puerto Rico Superior Court Judge Lauracelis Roques Arroyo ruled these records are a matter of public information and must be released, with the exception of the social security numbers of the deceased.
CNN and the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI) in Puerto Rico sued for access to death records. Both organizations have published extensive investigations questioning Puerto Rico's official death toll, which is 64.
    Data about Hurricane Maria deaths has been the Puerto Rican government's "best kept secret," with officials blocking journalists and academics from obtaining basic mortality data, said Carla Minet, executive director of the Center for Investigative Journalism in Puerto Rico.
    'Deliver the information'

    "That public policy is a contradiction with its public relations strategy that proclaims transparency," Minet said. "We ask (Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo) Rosselló to finally deliver the information without further excuses."
    In November, CNN surveyed 112 funeral homes across the island, about half the total, and found that funeral home directors and staff identified at least 499 deaths they believed to be hurricane-related.
    A Harvard study published last week, which was based on interviews with more than 3,000 households, suggested the true death toll may be more than 4,600.
    Puerto Rico this year hired George Washington University to review Maria's death toll. Officials have said they welcomed Harvard's assessment and want to know how many died in the storm and its aftermath.