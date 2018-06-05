Breaking News

9,900 earthquakes unleashed on Hawaii Island in the last 30 days

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:45 AM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

Lava spills through Hawaii neighborhood

(CNN)From earthquakes to seeping lava, Hawaii's Big Island has seen plenty from nature since the first eruptions of Kilauea volcano.

And the lava keeps spewing, swallowing homes and igniting fears of more destruction to come.
Here's what the disaster looks like, by the numbers:

9,900 earthquakes

    Between May 4 and Monday, there have been nearly 10,000 earthquakes, according to the US Geological Survey.
    The Big Island usually gets its fair share of quakes. But activity in the last 30 days has far outpaced its historical monthly average of 1,000.
    The biggest was a 6.9-magnitude temblor on May 4.

    30,000 feet

    An ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera on May 9, 2018, at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
    The tallest ash plume at the summit of Kilauea volcano reached 30,000 feet above sea level, the USGS says.

    117 homes

    At least 117 homes have been destroyed in the four weeks since lava began flowing, said Hawaii Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno.
    The number is sure to grow because assessments aren't finished, he said.

    7.7 square miles

    Lava burns across a residential road near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    About 7.7 square miles are covered by lava, which is about 0.2% of Hawaii Island, according to the USGS.

    250 feet

    Lava fountains as high as about 230 feet erupt from the fissure.
    The highest lava fountain measured so far has reached 250 feet.
    That's a lot of lava, but flow volumes can be extraordinarily difficult to measure, the USGS said.

    CNN's Holly Yan and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.