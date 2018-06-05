Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges in court

New York (CNN) Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three felony counts in New York Supreme Court.

The disgraced producer walked into court for an arraignment on two counts of rape and one first-degree criminal sex act charge.

Weinstein denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity, and he's remained free after posting $1 million cash bail, according to his attorney, Benjamin Brafman.

"Under the circumstances, he's holding up reasonably well. No one can be happy to be in the position that he is in," Brafman said Tuesday outside court.

"As terrible a crime as rape is, it is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused of rape, and since Mr. Weinstein has denied these allegations, that's where we are," he added.

