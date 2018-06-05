New York (CNN) Harvey Weinstein will plead not guilty to three felony counts in New York Supreme Court, his lawyer said.

The disgraced producer is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment on two counts of rape and one first-degree criminal sex act charge.

Weinstein has previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity, and he is currently free after posting $1 million cash bail, according to his attorney, Benjamin Brafman.

The charges stem from allegations from two women -- one involving an incident in 2004, and one in 2013 -- according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Weinstein surrendered to authorities on May 25, seven months after the New Yorker and the New York Times published accounts from several women accusing him of various forms of sexual misconduct.

