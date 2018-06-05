5 things for June 5: Paul Manafort, Iran, Supreme Court, volcanoes, Trump & Eagles

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 The Nike design team went to the Sao Paulo's football museum to inspect the revered jersey worn by the 1970 World Cup-winning team, just to make sure they got the shade of yellow exactly right in their new jersey. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Taking inspiration from the team's "Super Eagles" nickname, Nike's kit for Nigeria's football team features a bold neon green pattern that echoes the pattern of eagle wing feathers. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 The kit is also reminiscent of what the Nigerian team wore at the 1994 World Cup, its debut at the tournament. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 For Germany, Adidas looked to the past. The horizontal graphic printed across the chest recalls the uniform won by the German team that won the 1990 World Cup team. The gold crest symbolizes the defending champs' victory in 2014. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Similarly, Nike adorned its Portuguese kits with gold swooshes and player numbers are a nod to the team's victory at the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 For Belgium, Adidas has revisited a classic from the European Championships of 1984, bringing the distinctive argyle-print chest pattern into a new era. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 For its Japanese kits, Adidas drew heavily on the ancient Sachiko stitching technique, with the rough white threads on an indigo base. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Poland, who will be competing at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, will wear a design inspired by the eagle, a national symbol. According to Nike, the diagonal chest pattern -- rendered in white and gray on the home kit, and red and two shades of red on the away kit -- "represents the pride of the eagle cutting through the competition." Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 It's not all about witty design references this year. The red-and-white checkered design for Croatia's Nike-designed kit is an obvious riff on the checkered crest at the center of the Croatian flag. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: The most stylish football kits of World Cup 2018 Adidas' design for Argentina features not only the colors of the country's flag, but also laurels, which are part of the Argentinian coat of arms. These patriotic inclusions are in honor of the Argentine Football Association's 125th anniversary. Hide Caption 10 of 11