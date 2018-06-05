The state leading the way in removing Confederate monuments? Texas

(CNN) There was a big push to get rid of Confederate monuments, memorials and symbols after the Charleston church shooting left nine African Americans dead three years ago.

Since then, more than 100 monuments and symbols have been removed from 22 states and the District of Columbia.

And the state leading the way: Texas.

That surprising tidbit is contained in an updated report on Confederate monuments, state holidays, place names and symbols in America from the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Alabama-based advocacy nonprofit organization tracks civil rights and hate crimes in the US.

"For more than 150 years, nearly every Confederate monument wasn't even touched," Heidi Beirich, intelligence project director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told CNN. "That has only happened in the last couple of years."

