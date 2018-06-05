Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros

(CNN) Yannick Noah turned as the ball sailed over his head and watched it land beyond the baseline.

He sank to his knees and pumped his fists, exchanged a cursory handshake with his beaten opponent, Mats Wilander, before running into his father's arms.

His straight sets victory against Wilander -- the defending champion who was just 18 years old -- in 1983 certainly didn't go down as one of the all-time great finals, but none in Roland Garros history arguably have been more emotional.

The embrace with his father, Zacharie, who had watched his son leave his native Cameroon to train in France 10 years earlier as a 13-year-old, became one of the French Open's defining images.

