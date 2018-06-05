Breaking News

French Open quarterfinals

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

Marco Cecchinato pulled off a huge upset by beating Novak Djokovic in four sets.
Djokovic received a medical timeout after the first set and lost the second in a tiebreak.
After saving three match points, he couldn&#39;t save a fourth and exited to the 72nd-ranked Italian.
Cecchinato next faces the man with the most clay wins this season, Dominic Thiem.
Thiem beat second-seed Alexander Zverev, who was playing in a maiden grand slam quarterfinal like Cecchinato.
Zverev also received a medical timeout for a left leg injury. He struggled with his movement and lost in under two hours.
In the women&#39;s draw, Madison Keys still hasn&#39;t lost a set. She beat 2016 quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva.
In the women's draw, Madison Keys still hasn't lost a set. She beat 2016 quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva.
Keys plays fellow American and friend Sloane Stephens, who beat Daria Kasatkina -- another first-time slam quarterfinalist -- in two sets.
Stephens and Keys faced off in the US Open final in September, with Stephens prevailing in straight sets.
Four French Open quarterfinals took place Tuesday at Roland Garros.