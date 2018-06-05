French Open quarterfinals

Marco Cecchinato pulled off a huge upset by beating Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Djokovic received a medical timeout after the first set and lost the second in a tiebreak.

After saving three match points, he couldn't save a fourth and exited to the 72nd-ranked Italian.

Cecchinato next faces the man with the most clay wins this season, Dominic Thiem.

Thiem beat second-seed Alexander Zverev, who was playing in a maiden grand slam quarterfinal like Cecchinato.

Zverev also received a medical timeout for a left leg injury. He struggled with his movement and lost in under two hours.