Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisMarco Cecchinato pulled off a huge upset by beating Novak Djokovic in four sets. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisDjokovic received a medical timeout after the first set and lost the second in a tiebreak. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisAfter saving three match points, he couldn't save a fourth and exited to the 72nd-ranked Italian. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisCecchinato next faces the man with the most clay wins this season, Dominic Thiem. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisThiem beat second-seed Alexander Zverev, who was playing in a maiden grand slam quarterfinal like Cecchinato. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisZverev also received a medical timeout for a left leg injury. He struggled with his movement and lost in under two hours. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisIn the women's draw, Madison Keys still hasn't lost a set. She beat 2016 quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisHide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisKeys plays fellow American and friend Sloane Stephens, who beat Daria Kasatkina -- another first-time slam quarterfinalist -- in two sets. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Getting closer to the final weekend in ParisStephens and Keys faced off in the US Open final in September, with Stephens prevailing in straight sets. Hide Caption 10 of 10Four French Open quarterfinals took place Tuesday at Roland Garros.