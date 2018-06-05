(CNN) It's perhaps the most coveted prize in horse racing, a feat only 12 thoroughbreds have achieved in the past century.

Secretariat, left, heads to victory at the Kentucky Derby in 1973. Considered by many to be the greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat still holds the record for the fastest times in all three Triple Crown races. He won the Belmont by an astounding 31 lengths.

Count Fleet, who won the Triple Crown in 1943, is adorned with flowers after winning the Preakness that year.

War Admiral won the Triple Crown in 1937. He won 21 of his 26 career starts.

More than a decade later, Gallant Fox captured the Triple Crown in 1930.

Sir Barton was the first horse to earn the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, as it would come to be known, by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 1919.

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah wins the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday, June 6, to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed did so in 1978.

"This horse is starting to act like Pharoah," said Baffert of Justify, which recently became the first Derby winner in 136 years that did not to race as a two-year-old.

"I think I see a lot of resemblance in these two, the way they move ... When I worked him after the Preakness, American Pharoah, when he would breathe, he was like he was a machine. And this horse is getting there."

Justify, ridden by 52-year-old Mike Smith, won a rain-soaked Kentucky Derby ahead of Good Magic in May, before handing Baffert a record-equaling 14th race win in one of the Triple Crown events at the Preakness just two weeks later.

While each of the three races date back to the second half of the nineteenth century, the concept of the Triple Crown wasn't conceived until several decades later.

Gallant Fox became the first horse to popularize the term with his success in 1930, although it was Sir Barton in 1919 that first won the three races in the same year.

American Pharoah's 2015 victory put an end to a 37-year Triple Crown drought -- a period that saw 13 horses fall short at the Belmont.

Smith and Justify, however, are hot favorites to win in New York on Saturday and write their names into racing's history books.