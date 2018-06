Story highlights Mike Smith and Justify target Triple Crown

(CNN) It's perhaps the most coveted prize in horse racing, a feat only 12 thoroughbreds have achieved in the past century.

At this weekend's Belmont Stakes on Long Island, the 150th anniversary of the New York race, Justify has the chance to join the exclusive club of Triple Crown winners after triumphs at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes earlier this year.

Justify would become just the second horse to win the esteemed Triple Crown since 1978, with the great American Pharoah the most recent horse to complete the sweep in 2015.

For Bob Baffert , victory for Justify would see him become the second trainer ever to have two Triple Crown horses to his name.

