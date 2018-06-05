Breaking News

Belmont Stakes: Can Justify win horse racing's fabled Triple Crown?

Updated 6:44 AM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

The Triple Crown: Horse racing's toughest prize?
The Triple Crown: Horse racing's toughest prize?

(CNN)It's perhaps the most coveted prize in horse racing, a feat only 12 thoroughbreds have achieved in the past century.

At this weekend's Belmont Stakes on Long Island, the 150th anniversary of the New York race, Justify has the chance to join the exclusive club of Triple Crown winners after triumphs at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes earlier this year.
Justify would become just the second horse to win the esteemed Triple Crown since 1978, with the great American Pharoah the most recent horse to complete the sweep in 2015.
    For Bob Baffert, victory for Justify would see him become the second trainer ever to have two Triple Crown horses to his name.
    Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah wins the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday, June 6, to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed did so in 1978.
    Photos: Triple Crown winners
    Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah wins the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York on Saturday, June 6, to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed did so in 1978.
    Sir Barton was the first horse to earn the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, as it would come to be known, by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 1919.
    Sir Barton was the first horse to earn the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, as it would come to be known, by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 1919.
    More than a decade later, Gallant Fox captured the Triple Crown in 1930.
    More than a decade later, Gallant Fox captured the Triple Crown in 1930.
    Jockey Pat Beasley rides Omaha in 1936. The horse won the Triple Crown in 1935.
    Jockey Pat Beasley rides Omaha in 1936. The horse won the Triple Crown in 1935.
    War Admiral won the Triple Crown in 1937. He won 21 of his 26 career starts.
    War Admiral won the Triple Crown in 1937. He won 21 of his 26 career starts.
    Whirlaway, right, won the Triple Crown in 1941.
    Whirlaway, right, won the Triple Crown in 1941.
    Count Fleet, who won the Triple Crown in 1943, is adorned with flowers after winning the Preakness that year.
    Count Fleet, who won the Triple Crown in 1943, is adorned with flowers after winning the Preakness that year.
    Assault won the Triple Crown in 1946.
    Assault won the Triple Crown in 1946.
    Citation won the Triple Crown in 1948.
    Citation won the Triple Crown in 1948.
    Secretariat, left, heads to victory at the Kentucky Derby in 1973. Considered by many to be the greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat still holds the record for the fastest times in all three Triple Crown races. He won the Belmont by an astounding 31 lengths.
    Secretariat, left, heads to victory at the Kentucky Derby in 1973. Considered by many to be the greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat still holds the record for the fastest times in all three Triple Crown races. He won the Belmont by an astounding 31 lengths.
    Jockey Jean Cruguet guides Seattle Slew to the Triple Crown in 1977.
    Jockey Jean Cruguet guides Seattle Slew to the Triple Crown in 1977.
    Jockey Steve Cauthen rides Affirmed to a Belmont victory in 1978.
    Jockey Steve Cauthen rides Affirmed to a Belmont victory in 1978.
    "This horse is starting to act like Pharoah," said Baffert of Justify, which recently became the first Derby winner in 136 years that did not to race as a two-year-old.
    "I think I see a lot of resemblance in these two, the way they move ... When I worked him after the Preakness, American Pharoah, when he would breathe, he was like he was a machine. And this horse is getting there."
    Justify, ridden by 52-year-old Mike Smith, won a rain-soaked Kentucky Derby ahead of Good Magic in May, before handing Baffert a record-equaling 14th race win in one of the Triple Crown events at the Preakness just two weeks later.
    Super intelligent and kind? Hello, American Pharoah
    While each of the three races date back to the second half of the nineteenth century, the concept of the Triple Crown wasn't conceived until several decades later.
    Gallant Fox became the first horse to popularize the term with his success in 1930, although it was Sir Barton in 1919 that first won the three races in the same year.
    American Pharoah's 2015 victory put an end to a 37-year Triple Crown drought -- a period that saw 13 horses fall short at the Belmont.
    Smith and Justify, however, are hot favorites to win in New York on Saturday and write their names into racing's history books.
    Triple Crown winners

    1919 - Sir Barton

    1930 - Gallant Fox

    1935 - Omaha

    1937 - War Admiral

    1941 - Whirlaway

    1943 - Count Fleet

    1946 - Assault

    1948 - Citation

    1973 - Secretariat

    1977 - Seattle Slew

    1978 - Affirmed

    2015 - American Pharoah