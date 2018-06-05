Story highlights Djokovic loses to Cecchinato in four sets

Serb received a medical timeout end of first set

Cecchinato to face Dominic Thiem

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens set US Open final rematch

(CNN) An ailing Novak Djokovic exited the French Open to inspired underdog Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday in a thrilling encounter at Roland Garros.

The latest player to be hindered by injury at the French Open, Djokovic received a medical timeout for what appeared to be a neck or shoulder problem at the end of the first set and fell 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 7-6 (13-11) to the 72nd-ranked Italian in nearly three and a half hours.

Cecchinato converted on his fourth match point in the gripping fourth-set tiebreak, his backhand return looping in as the Serb served and volleyed. Djokovic wasted three set points in the tiebreak and also couldn't serve out the set at 5-3.

The 12-time grand slam winner entered the French Open with momentum after an elbow injury and loss of motivation. When the dust settles he might consider the fortnight to be a positive yet he was the prohibitive favorite against Cecchinato.

Cecchinato, combining power, finesse and stellar movement, became the lowest-ranked men's semifinalist at the French Open since Andrei Medvedev in 1999. His "dream" continues, two years after being handed an 18-month ban for match fixing by Italy's tennis federation.

