Cricket Australia chief resigns after 17 years in the job

(CNN) Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland announced his resignation on Wednesday, following a ball-tampering scandal that prompted national outrage.

Sutherland said that "the time is right" to step down after 17 years in the post.

"I feel very comfortable that this is the right time for me and a good time for the game," Sutherland said in a statement.

He did not mention the ball-tampering scandal in his statement, preferring to dwell on Cricket Australia's recent actions, including a renewed strategy and television broadcast deal.

"With these foundations in place, I feel that it is a good time to hand over the reins to a new CEO," said Sutherland. "My successor will have a strong and stable platform from which to lead our national strategy and to deliver on our bold aspirations to grow cricket as Australia's favorite sport and a sport for all Australians."

