(CNN) The former head of USA Gymnastics exercised his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination Tuesday, and declined to testify at a Senate hearing.

Penny, who was subpoenaed to testify at Tuesday's hearing, answered just one question, from Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, in which he confirmed his employment dates.

He responded to roughly a half-dozen subsequent questions from Moran and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, by reading a statement explaining that his attorney had advised him to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.

"Don't you feel you have a responsibility to athletes who are here today and to others around the country, more than 260 of them, to be forthcoming," Blumenthal asked Penny at one point.

