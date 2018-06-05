(CNN) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights on Tuesday called on the Trump administration to end a policy that could lead to the separation of families detained on the US southern border.

Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expressed "deep concern" for the US' "zero-tolerance policy" during a press briefing in Geneva, saying "the practice of separating families amounts to arbitrary and unlawful interference in family life, and is a serious violation of the rights of the child."

"The use of immigration detention and family separation as a deterrent runs counter to human rights standards and principles," she said. "The child's best interest should always come first, including over migration management objectives or other administrative concerns."

"The US should immediately halt this practice of separating families and stop criminalizing what should at most be an administrative offense -- that of irregular entry or stay in the US," Shamdasani continued. "We call on the US authorities to adopt non-custodial alternatives that allow children to remain with their families and fulfill the best interests of the child, their right to liberty and their right to family life."