Key events in the talks between the Trump and Mueller teams

(CNN) Recent reports of a confidential letter sent by President Donald Trump's attorneys to special counsel Robert Mueller mark a new chapter in the ongoing and often tense negotiations between Trump's lawyers and federal investigators seeking to interview him as part of the Russia probe.

The letter , which was sent in January and published Saturday in The New York Times, lays out an aggressive and novel argument that Trump did not obstruct justice because a president cannot obstruct justice.

As negotiations over Trump's possible sit-down with Mueller continue, here is a look back at some of the key events:

June 23, 2017 -- Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz sends a -- Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz sends a letter to Mueller, according to The New York Times, saying Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey does not constitute obstruction of justice because the President can fire the FBI director for any reason. Kasowitz also references how both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had advised Trump that the FBI's integrity would remain compromised under Comey.

Early to mid-January, 2018 -- The two sides meet to -- The two sides meet to discuss January 27, 2018, as a potential date for the interview, sources later told CNN. The proposal was for a multi-hour session at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. But Trump's lawyers disagree about whether the President should sit for an interview, and talks between the two sides stall.