Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt enlisted the help of an aide to inquire about the possibility of a business opportunity with the fast food chain Chick-fil-A, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Sierra Club.

The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that following outreach from an aide, Pruitt had a call with an individual in the company's legal department. A representative for Chick-fil-A, Carrie Kurlander, told the newspaper that the call involved "an expression of interest in his wife becoming a Chick-fil-A franchisee."

Kurlander said that the EPA administrator's wife "started, but did not complete, the Chick-fil-A franchisee application" and added that Pruitt's wife is not now and has never previously been a franchisee for the company.

CNN has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment, but has not yet received a response. EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox declined to comment to the Post and did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The news is the latest in a series of actions by Pruitt that have raised questions over his ethical judgment as EPA chief.

