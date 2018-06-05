Washington (CNN) One way or another, House Republicans have to find a way forward on immigration this week.

Tuesday, they're returning from Memorial Day recess away from Washington lacking substantive progress on inter-party negotiations and with a deadline at the end of the week on a way to resolve the roiling civil war within Republican ranks.

The feuding between moderates and conservatives within the party has put GOP leadership in a no-win situation, either infuriating one side of their conference or being rendered spectators to the success of a procedural maneuver spearheaded by their moderate colleagues to take the power out of their hands entirely.

Leadership-spurred talks between moderates and conservatives have continued over the break, according to sources close to the negotiations, but no major breakthroughs have happened. A major sticking point remains a disagreement over a solution for young undocumented immigrants currently in limbo.

Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, one of the moderate Republicans organizing the effort, described "good talks" over break with conservative members, but didn't speak of any breakthroughs. Other sources described the situation similarly, with no movement on the key issues and a need for members to get back together in DC to make any final decisions.