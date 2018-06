(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and US President Donald Trump "regularly talk over the phone" and that the pair work well together in the fight against international terrorism, but suggested a formal summit between the two was not imminent despite mounting speculation.

Speaking to Austrian television channel ORF ahead of a visit to Vienna on Tuesday , Putin said he "fully agreed" with Trump on the possibility that a new arms race between the countries could break out, and hoped the two leaders could work together to prevent it.

Putin said that in a recent phone call, "Donald said he was worried about the possibility of a new arms race."

"I fully agree with him -- however, to prevent a possible arms [race], we should think about it, we should do something about it, give corresponding instructions to our Foreign Ministry and the US State Department," Putin added.

When asked by journalist Armin Wolf why there had been no US-Russia bilateral summit since Trump became president, Putin said he had met Trump more than once at international events but signaled that there were no immediate plans for a formal meeting.

