GOP senators: Trump promises Congress a vote on any North Korea deal

(CNN) Republican senators, anxious about high-stakes US talks with Kim Jong Un, say they have received commitments from President Donald Trump and his top lieutenants that Congress would get a vote on any nuclear deal reached with North Korea.

Giving Congress a say would be significant because it would pressure Trump to reach a deal that could be supported by a broad bipartisan majority in Congress. Behind the scenes, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have told various Republican senators that any deal they'd reach would be in the form of a treaty, which requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate for ratification, according to multiple GOP senators.

Moreover, easing sanctions on North Korea would likely require congressional approval to change federal law, which would require the support of 60 senators to overcome any filibuster attempt in addition to approval in the majority-rules House.

Whether Trump can reach a deal with Kim -- and ultimately follows through on these private assurances -- remains to be seen. But Republican senators, who sharply criticized then-President Barack Obama for cutting a nuclear deal in Iran and not sending it to Congress in the form of a treaty, are eager to ensure Trump does give them the final say.

"The President, vice president and the secretary of state have all told me separately that their intent is to put together a treaty that will be submitted to the United States Senate under the Constitution for ratification," said Sen. Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

