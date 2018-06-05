Pompeo forms task force in response to so-called 'sonic attacks'

(CNN) The State Department has created a task force to respond to "unexplained health incidents" affecting US diplomats and their family members, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

Officials have characterized the incidents as "sonic attacks" or "acoustic attacks" because they often coincide with a high-pitched sound. The source of the attacks, which have occurred in Cuba and now possibly China and apparently began in late 2016, remains unclear.

Pompeo said in a statement that the task force will serve as the "coordinating body for department and interagency activities, including identification and treatment of affected personnel and family members, investigation and risk mitigation, messaging, and diplomatic outreach."

The unit, called the Health Incidents Response Task Force, will be led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and include representatives from other US government agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice.

In late 2016, embassy personnel in Havana, Cuba, began to report hearing strange noises and experiencing a string of similar medical symptoms, such as hearing loss, headaches, vertigo and other signs consistent with mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

Read More