Melania Trump will step in front of press cameras Wednesday

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday will make her first public appearance in front of press cameras, 26 days since she last did so on May 10, her communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN.

Trump will join President Donald Trump for a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington for a briefing to discuss preparedness ahead of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.

The first lady tweeted support of Gold Star Families following the reception, and included three images from the occasion, two with her seated in the front row.

"Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance," she said.

The FEMA visit represents perhaps a new interest from the first lady in hurricane recovery efforts, as she did not attend this annual briefing with the President in 2017. But the first lady traveled with her husband to Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico in the wake of deadly hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria, respectively, surveying damage at each stop, handing out supplies and meeting with storm victims.

In October, she recorded her first and only Public Service Announcement as first lady, reminding citizens to continue to support those affected by the devastating hurricanes by volunteering and donating funds.

In December, the first lady returned to Texas, this time without the President, visiting Corpus Christi to unveil a FEMA trailer and bring Christmas gifts to a family whose home was lost to Hurricane Harvey.

Joined by second lady Karen Pence, Trump also visited with first responders, stopped by an elementary school in the region, and loaded care packages at a nearby food bank. The visit to Corpus Christi, however, also included a memorable pit stop she and Pence made to fast food restaurant Whataburger on their way back to the airport.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted there could be between 10 and 16 named storms, and between five and nine hurricanes during the 2018 hurricane season. Additionally, NOAA's prediction is there could be between one and four major hurricanes.