Melania Trump will step in front of press cameras Wednesday

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday will make her first public appearance in front of press cameras, 26 days since she last did so on May 10, her communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN.

Trump will join President Donald Trump for a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington for a briefing to discuss preparedness ahead of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.

The first lady attended a Monday event at the White House with the President , honoring more than 40 Gold Star Families. It was her public debut since having a medical procedure for a benign kidney condition on May 14. The Monday event was closed to the press, however.

The first lady tweeted support of Gold Star Families following the reception, and included three images from the occasion, two with her seated in the front row.

