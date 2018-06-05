Alabama congresswoman who disavowed Trump in 2016 forced into runoff

Washington (CNN) The Alabama congresswoman who un-endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 when the "Access Hollywood" tape went public will face a runoff election, CNN projects.

Republican Rep. Martha Roby will face a July runoff to save her seat after failing to top 50% in Tuesday's primary. Roby will face Bobby Bright -- a former Democratic congressman who is now running as a Republican.

Roby fell short of 50% in part because she is paying a price in deep-red Alabama for saying in 2016 that she would not vote for Trump.

"I cannot look my children in the eye and justify a vote for a man who promotes and boasts about sexually assaulting women," she said at the time.

Bright accused Roby during the primary of turning her back on Trump at a crucial time.

